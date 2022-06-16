Man receives 25-year sentence for Fort Myers murder

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 25 years for the murder of a man in 2020.

Thunda Nathaniel Strawder was adjudicated guilty.

The shooting occurred in the area of Michigan Avenue on Feb. 16, 2020.

Fort Myers police received a shot-spotter alert for the shooting and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died.

Authorities found an iPhone in a bright orange case in a grassy area nearby.

The phone was identified in the back pocket of Strawder’s on surveillance video from earlier in the day while was outside of a nearby convenience store.

In the video, Strawder is seen running toward a car and jumping in. Minutes later the car was on Michigan Avenue where the victim was shot.