Man arrested under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 16, 2022 11:06 AM EDT
Updated: June 16, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
Large deputy presence at a Walmart off Immokalee Road near I-75. Credit: WINK News
COLLIER COUNTY

A man was arrested at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under the Baker Act.

