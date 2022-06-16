Man arrested under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

COLLIER COUNTY
A man was arrested at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under the Baker Act.
