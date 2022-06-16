Heat advisories in effect Thursday amid triple-digit “feels like” temperatures

Highs will reach the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover.

All of us will experience triple-digit “feels like” temperatures thanks to our above-average heat and high levels of humidity.

For that reason, a heat advisory is now in effect for DeSoto and Sarasota counties.

If you can tolerate the hot temperatures, boating conditions will be great into early Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon and continue into the early overnight hours.

The majority of these rain chances will be situated near the coastline.

A weak area of disturbed weather in the Western Caribbean has a low (20%) chance of becoming a named storm within the next 5 days. Regardless, this will have little to no impact on Southwest Florida.