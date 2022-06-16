Health alert issued for blue-green algae in Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park

NORTH FORT MYERS
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park in North Fort Myers.
The alert is in response to a water sample taken on Monday. FDOH-Lee says the public should exercise caution in and around the Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park.
Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:
- Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
- Keep pets away from the area. Waters in which algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present
- Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
- Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.
