Health alert issued for blue-green algae in Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park in North Fort Myers.

The alert is in response to a water sample taken on Monday. FDOH-Lee says the public should exercise caution in and around the Caloosahatchee River at North Shore Park.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: