Crime Stoppers needs help identifying four suspects accused of stealing from Walgreens

FORT MYERS
Four females are suspects in a retail grand theft that took place at Walgreens on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on June 8.
They took approximately $1,200 worth of Vichy Skin products without payment.
If you are able to identify any or all of these females, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com
Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous & eligible for a cash reward.
