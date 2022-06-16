Crime Stoppers needs help identifying four suspects accused of stealing from Walgreens

Writer:Jasmine Singletary
Published: June 16, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
Four suspects accused of stealing $1,200 worth of product from Walgreens. (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)
FORT MYERS

Four females are suspects in a retail grand theft that took place at Walgreens on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on June 8.

They took approximately $1,200 worth of Vichy Skin products without payment.

If you are able to identify any or all of these females, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous & eligible for a cash reward.

