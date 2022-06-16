Crime Stoppers searching for suspect who broke into Lee County bowling alley

LEE COUNTY
Authorities are searching for a man they say stole from a bowling alley in Lee County.
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, an individual broke into Gator Lanes, at 1901 Crystal Drive, by climbing in through a hole where an A/C window used to be.
He attempted to break into an ATM.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, ripped blue jeans, and a black T-shirt, Crime Stoppers said. He’s said to be about 5’10” and 120-130lbs 20-30 years old.
If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous & eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
