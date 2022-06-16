Collier County commissioners pick new county manager

Collier County commissioners have picked Amy Patterson to be the new county manager. Patterson is the first woman ever selected for the role.

Patterson has been around the Collier County government since 2000 so she’s seen the good and the not-so-good. Her priorities start with growth management, retention and recruitment of employees.

“Excitement, anticipation, maybe a little trepidation. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Patterson.

Patterson was born and raised in Collier County and has worked for the county since 2021 as deputy county manager.

The top of her list of priorities is affordable housing.

“Another hot button issue, affordable housing. Looking at sustainable policies so we don’t get into this circle we are now where affordable housing is a crisis,” said Patterson.

Patterson said it is going to take a lot of people and great minds working together in partnership to find solutions. A challenge that she said she is up for.

“We need to leverage all of that to work together because it’s really a community problem,” said Patterson.

Stormwater is another passion of hers after working for six years on capital projects.

She said the county is doing more today than they have in a long time to protect infrastructure, beaches and tackle flooding concerns.

“Public safety, it comes first in our community. You’ll hear the board members say that over and over again,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she and the board will ensure that Sheriff Kevin Rambosk has the resources he needs to keep the community safe, and he agrees.

“I think Amy will do a terrific job. She has worked a variety of positions throughout Collier County. She is an incredible leader. Our board of county commission and our county staff have always been strongly supportive of law enforcement and every request we’ve made and they really help keep Collier County safe,” said Rambosk.

Patterson hopes to keep Collier County that way and make it even better.