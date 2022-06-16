Cape Coral police release images of Publix indecent exposure suspect

Cape Coral police have released images of the man they say assaulted a woman inside of a Publix on Saturday.

The man is also accused of exposing himself to the woman after he lifted up her skirt and commented on how she looked.

The incident happened at the Publix at 100 Hancock Bridge Parkway W.

Police said they did not have surveillance footage of the attack, but they had images of the man entering and exiting the store.

It took them five days to release the images.

The victim told police she did not know the man.

Customers who frequent the grocery store were shocked.