2-year-old North Fort Myers boy hospitalized after family dog attacks; dog to be euthanized

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized on Wednesday after being bitten by a family dog.

According to a report by Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS), while at home on Breeze Drive in North Fort Myers, the mother of a 2-year-old boy heard sudden crying coming from her child’s bedroom around 2 p.m.

When she entered the room, she saw her pit bull dog standing over the child who had bite wounds on his face and saw blood on him and the floor.

After calling 911, the boy was taken to the hospital with severe bite wound trauma to his face. WINK News is working to find out the condition of the child.

When LCDAS arrived, the mother said she wanted to voluntarily surrender the dog to animal services to be humanely euthanized.

According to the report, the mother agreed to pay a $250 10-day quarantine fee and said to bill her the fee before signing the surrender and euthanasia forms.

The responding Lee County deputy and animal services said they saw “blood on the floor in the baby’s room and leading out to the hallway.”

Animal services previously impounded the dog on Saturday after it was found running around in the neighborhood. It was returned to the owner two days later on Monday.

It’s unknown how long the owner had the dog.