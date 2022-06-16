2 suspects accused of breaking into cars wanted by FMPD

A male and female were caught breaking into someone’s car and stealing parts on 4245 Evans Ave. on June 14 around 8:30 a.m.

The male opened the passenger side door of the car through the window after he popped the hood of the car and started rummaging through the engine, according to Fort Myers police.

The male and female were seen minutes earlier walking near the car and looking inside. At one point, the female was seen looking through the car’s driver-side window and later walking away said police.

Police said the owner of the car came outside and saw the hood of his car open. He confronted the male suspect, who returned a fuse stolen from his car.

The male left the area immediately after being confronted.

If you are able to identify the suspects, contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-tips.