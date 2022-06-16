2 arrested after being found with stolen A/C units from Lee County burglary

Two people were arrested Tuesday and face multiple charges after Lee County deputies say they were found with air conditioning units stolen during a burglary on San Michel Street.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jerred Farr, 29, and Cherokee Saidla, 23, were arrested after a homeowner told deputies that Farr and Saidla entered his residence on San Michel Street and took two air conditioning units, then damaged a television and other items inside the home. Deputies found the suspects’ vehicle on Field Road behind a home with the air conditioning units inside of the vehicle.

Farr and Saidla face charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.