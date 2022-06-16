15-year-old arrested after fleeing from Collier County Sheriff’s deputies in stolen car

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old who they say led them on a chase in a stolen car early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the chase started when they attempted to stop a red minivan that ran a red light at the intersection of Davis and Lakewood boulevards. The driver did not stop, and deputies began the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said the minivan reached speeds of 90 miles per hour during the chase. The chase ended when the minivan driver crashed into a pole before stopping in a ditch along Lakewood Blvd. and US-41.

After the crash, deputies arrested the 15-year-old boy who was driving. The sheriff’s office learned after the arrest that the minivan was reported stolen from a home in East Naples on June 10. The owner told deputies that the van was unlocked with the keys inside.

The 15-year-old is facing charges of grand theft auto, high speed/reckless fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, reckless driving, and hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

“This juvenile put lives at risk, including our deputies, when trying to flee,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post about the arrest. “These deputies did a terrific job arresting this individual and recovering a stolen vehicle.”

The teen’s 18-year-old brother was a passenger in the van. He is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.