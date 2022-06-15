San Carlos Park home catches fire, pet snakes die

The San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed several pet snakes on Wednesday.

The department said they were driving through the community and saw smoke showing from the 18000 block of Iris Road.

Crews found flames showing from the home and were able to rescue a kenneled dog in the home, SCPFD said.

No one was home at the time, but “several pet snakes did not survive,” the fire department said.

The home is uninhabitable and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.