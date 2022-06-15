RSW expansion plan hopes to make it easier for travelers

Southwest Florida International Airport is expanding its terminal to help with airport efficiency and give travelers more options.

Amy Williams knows a thing or two about airports. She flies at least four times a year, so she is happy with the terminal expansion project at RSW.

“I think it’s great. I mean, if you have more options for the passengers to be able to go to, then it only will expand the flights that are coming and going,” said Williams.

In May, the Lee County Port Authority board hired a company to design what will be known as Concourse E.

The new concourse project is in addition to the project to consolidate the three existing TSA checkpoints into one.

Deputy Executive Director of Development Mark Fisher said the changes are meant to keep up with the record number of people traveling through the airport.

“If a passenger goes through this new security checkpoint and has a flight out on Concourse B, but wants a burger on Concourse D, they’ll be able to do that versus being captive in the existing concourse,” said Fisher.

Who’s paying for all of these airport upgrades? The money will come from travelers, not taxpayers.

“With the demand that we’re going to have increased passengers, it’s really just going to be a better passenger experience from start to finish,” said Fisher.

Besides the new concourse, the project will add vehicle lanes to the upper roadway system, airline ticket counters, restrooms, and aircraft parking.

You can watch a video from the Lee County Port Authority showing the plans for the terminal expansion below. The project is expected to be done in 2025.