Pet Pals: Bucky

In this weekly Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s newest adoptable pet, Bucky.

Bucky is a handsome brindle terrier looking for his forever home. The 5-year-old dog is described as a “big snuggle-bug” who loves people. Bucky has a lot of love to give to his humans, but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He has a calm demeanor that would make him perfect for any family.

Due to renovations, adoptions at the Gulf Coast Humane Society are by appointment only. Give them a call at (239) 332-0364 or email [email protected] to meet Bucky.

Watch the full video above.