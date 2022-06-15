Pet Pals: Bucky

In this weekly Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s newest adoptable pet, Bucky.
Bucky is a handsome brindle terrier looking for his forever home. The 5-year-old dog is described as a “big snuggle-bug” who loves people. Bucky has a lot of love to give to his humans, but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He has a calm demeanor that would make him perfect for any family.
Due to renovations, adoptions at the Gulf Coast Humane Society are by appointment only. Give them a call at (239) 332-0364 or email [email protected] to meet Bucky.
