NCH, Encompass Health to own and operate new rehabilitation hospital in Collier

Encompass Health Corp. and NCH Healthcare System announced Wednesday the intention to enter into a joint venture to operate a 50-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Collier County.

Recently, the Board of Directors of NCH Healthcare System approved its investment in this collaboration with Encompass Health.

The hospital is currently under construction in Naples at 14305 Collier Boulevard and scheduled to open in August 2022.

When the hospital opens, NCH Healthcare System intends to relocate its existing 54-bed rehabilitation unit, The NCH Brookdale Center for Healthy Aging & Rehabilitation, to the new hospital.

Quality care and exceptional patient outcomes have been a cornerstone to NCH’s mission to help its patients live longer, happier, and healthier lives. In support of that mission, this collaboration will enhance inpatient rehabilitation services in Naples.

“This joint venture combines the expertise and resources of Encompass Health, the nation’s largest provider of inpatient rehabilitation services, with the trusted healthcare provider NCH Healthcare System, a multi-facility healthcare system with an excellent reputation for providing high quality care throughout Collier County and southwest Florida for over 60 years,” said Lori Bedard, President of Encompass Health’s Southeast Region. “We are excited to partner with NCH Healthcare System and look forward to providing patients with customized rehabilitation services that improves their quality of life.”

Complementing local acute care services like those provided by NCH Healthcare System, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, the inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.