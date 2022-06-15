Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 15

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Bethany Johnson (DOB 2/26/57) –wanted in Collier County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts of the possession of a controlled substance and the possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

To date, she’s been arrested for the possession of amphetamines, cocaine and heroin, evidence tampering, burglary, fraud, white-collar crimes against the elderly, fleeing and eluding officers, and check forgery.

For her actions, she’s also been sent to state prison twice for a term of just over four years.

Johnson was last known to be living in the Golden Gate area, working as a nail tech. She is 5’7”, 180 pounds and may be using the aliases of Bethany Faulkner or Brenda Lou Johnson, as well as her street names of “Bea”, “Buffy” and “Zena.”

Misty McNeal (DOB 10/4/76) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for petit theft (3rd offense). McNeal has a lengthy criminal history, with 24 bookings under her belt so far.

She’s been arrested repeatedly in Lee County for retail theft, but she also has a violent side to her, with arrest for assault, contempt, aggravated assault with a firearm, prostitution and robbery.

In one incident, she even impersonated a law enforcement officer during the commission of a felony. McNeal solicited a man for a sexual encounter, but then pulled out a badge and said that she was a cop.

She then frisked the man while pinning him up against a wall. She ultimately removed several hundred dollars from his wallet. It didn’t take long before the real police arrived and she was the one under arrest.

She is a registered convicted felon who is 5’7”, 180 pounds and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Jarrett Walker (DOB 12/2/74) – wanted in Collier County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated battery causing intentional bodily harm, disability or disfigurement.

He spent seven and a half years in prison for robbery and aggravated battery. His release was on the condition that he would comply with certain court-ordered mandates but instead, Walker has chosen to return to a life of crime.

His arrest record includes charges of battery/domestic violence, armed robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and weapons violations.

He’s been known to work in the maintenance industry for local restaurants and grocery stores and was last living in the City of Naples. He is 6’0”, 194 pounds and is known to his friends as “Sleepy Walker.”

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com