Man searching for owner of locket filled with ashes found in Lehigh Acres

An 84-year-old grandfather found an irreplaceable piece of jewelry that its owner likely misses.

On Monday, Jim Phelps found a locket on the ground at a Mobil gas station along Joel Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.

On the outside of the locket, it says, “God has you in his arms. I have you in my heart.” Inside the locket are the ashes of someones loved one.

Phelps is on a quest to find the owner. He had his grandson post the locket story on Facebook. You can click here to reach out the Phelps and his grandson if you know the owner of the locket.

