Man faces murder charge in connection with south Fort Myers homicide

A Bonita Springs man has been arrested after being accused of killing his roommate over their home’s living conditions.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, 61-year-old Stanley Brown was arrested in connection with a Monday crime scene in south Fort Myers and faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Marceno says Green and the victim were acquaintances that had moved in together for one week before Green is accused of killing his roommate because he was unhappy with the living conditions. The victim appears to have died from blunt force trauma. Blood from the scene was able to be matched in 90 minutes or less using new LCSO technology.

