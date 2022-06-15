Wednesday heat index soars into triple digits

High temperatures will be in the 90s under increasing cloud cover.

Southwest Florida’s “feels like” temperatures will climb into the triple digits due to high levels of humidity.

Isolated rain chances will begin after lunchtime. These will become scattered in the evening, with a few strong storms possible for our northern communities.

For this reason, a level one severe weather outlook is now in place for portions of Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.

Conditions will be excellent on the water if you can avoid any storms that form later Wednesday.

WINK News is still tracking a disturbance in the Western Caribbean that has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

The Weather Authority’s models are in agreement that this will likely steer away from Florida. If this system organizes into a tropical storm, it would be named Bonnie.