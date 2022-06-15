Driver killed in fiery crash with tree on Immokalee Road

A driver was killed after their SUV crashed into a tree on Immokalee Road late Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Immokalee Road south of Camp Keais Road in Collier County, around 11:15 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree, after which the SUV was engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene but has yet to be identified. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.