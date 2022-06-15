Cape Coral City Council approves 2-day watering schedule

The Cape Coral City Council has approved a new, two-day-a-week watering schedule.

The new schedule was approved at the council’s meeting on Wednesday and took effect immediately.

Cape Coral implemented a once-a-week watering schedule earlier this year to try and help alleviate the water issues that had resulted from drought-like conditions in the area.

The new watering schedule makes Tuesday a watering day and adds eight new watering time slots to bring the total amount to 20. Cape Coral City Council said this would help reduce the average number of customers irrigating simultaneously by 40%.

Cape Coral City Council decided to add the additional watering day because they’ve seen an increase in the canal levels and because they had discussed this new schedule at the previous meetings.

Watering days and times depend on the last number of your home address.

See the schedule below for new days and times:

·Addresses ending in 0: Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

·Addresses ending in 1: Monday and Thursday, midnight to 4 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 2: Monday and Thursday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 3: Tuesday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

·Addresses ending in 4: Tuesday and Friday, midnight to 4 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 5: Tuesday and Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 6: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

·Addresses ending in 7: Wednesday and Saturday, midnight to 4 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 8: Wednesday and Sunday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

·Addresses ending in 9: Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.