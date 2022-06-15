3 suspects sought for stealing over $2K in t-shirts in Estero

Deputies are looking for three suspects who they say stole over $2,000 worth of t-shirts from an Estero outlet store on Sunday.

The three suspects were caught on camera taking 85 graphic t-shirts valued at $2,083 from the Under Armour Factory House located at 10801 Corkscrew Road. If you recognize these individuals, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.