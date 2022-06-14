Veterans honored with plaque and flag in Charlotte Harbor

More than 80 veterans who call South Port Square in Charlotte Harbor home now have a plaque and flag standing in their honor.

Marion Clarence Walarth doesn’t go a day without forgetting his days in Korea. When asked about how he got his Purple Heart Walarath said, “Ha! Just getting shot. That’s all.”

Walarth was shot four times. He said, “The machine gun opened up and it hit me. I got hit three times in the butt, left butt, and once in the head.”

Veteran, Marie McDermontt, and so many others feel the sting of loss from war. McDermontt said, “A neighbor, an immediate neighbor died.”

While McDermontt was in the Navy during World War II buying equipment and supplies.

McDermontt said, “I’m probably one of the last survivors of World War II. I’m 101 and a half.”

She was and still is, glad she got the opportunity to serve. She said, “I’ll never regret it. It was a wonderful experience, I’m very proud of having served my country for those years.”

And like so many others their modesty speaks loudly.

Camille Fargo, a veteran said, ” I’m almost embarrassed to come up and talk because I didn’t do that much.”

Fargo spent eight years in the Air Force and served as a flight nurse. That is where she met the love of her life.

She said, ” I married my husband who was a handsome F 100 pilot. We were together for 53 years.”

And now, it’s their shared last name, along with more than 80 other veterans who live there, with their on the wall at South Port Square. It was unveiled Tuesday, on Flag Day. And as a tribute to the glory, pain, and love so many veterans found serving our country.

Walarth said, “Just hope that this country remains the greatest country on earth.”