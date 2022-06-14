Vehicle hits pedestrian, crashes into pool in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian injured and a vehicle in a pool.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near SW 27th Place and Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Brandon Sancho, a spokesman for the Cape Coral Police Department, said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Surfside Blvd. and made a wide turn on SW 27th PL.

As the vehicle made the wide turn, it hit a pedestrian standing in his driveway. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. Their status is unknown.

The vehicle then continued driving and drove through small palm trees, over a mango tree and through a pool cage and into the pool in the rear of 2710 SW 27th PL.

No other information is known at this time.