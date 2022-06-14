Truck crashes into I-75 overpass at Alico Road exit; at least 2 injured

A box truck crashed into an I-75 overpass near Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two people and creating major traffic congestion on southbound I-75 in Lee County.

The truck collided with the Terminal Access Road overpass at the Alico Road exit. According to the South Trail Fire & Rescue District, two people were pinned down in the truck and one is currently on the way to the hospital.

It is believed that only the box truck was involved in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.