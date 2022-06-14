Teenager faces more than 70 counts of child pornography

Daniel Delaar, a teenager, was arrested Tuesday on over 70 child pornography charges according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports say, Delaar from Golden Gate is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography, 35 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images.

The CCSO Special Crimes Bureau Exploitation Section began investigating after they got three cyber tips. Those tips came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips were about transmitting dozens of files of child pornography on a Google Drive account.

Children aged from 1 to 13 were depicted in the files engaging in sex acts with adults and other children. The transmissions occurred from August 30, 2021 to September 12, 2021.

The investigation uncovered the transmissions occurred at Delaar’s residence and were connected to a student email address he created. The investigation also showed Delaar logged into the Google account from devices at his residence.

Detectives got a search warrant at Delaar’s residence on Tuesday and took him into custody.