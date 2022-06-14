Cape Coral Mayor plans to build more sidewalks around schools

The city of Cape Coral is discussing funding for adding sidewalks near public schools around Southwest Florida.

The Sidewalk Installation Program is an initiative in Cape Coral. Mayor John Gunter has a plan to add 15 miles of sidewalks throughout the city. Schools are the first place Gunter plans on building sidewalks.

Gunter said, “If the schools were not there, then we would probably reprioritize our sidewalk program. But because the schools are for the children in our city we feel like that’s the priority first.”

Now, there’s a two-phase plan to keep kids safer walking to and from school in the Cape. First, get sidewalks on one side of the street within a one-mile radius of a school. Second, increase the radius to a two-mile radius.

On Wednesday, Gunter will meet with Lee County Superintendant Christopher Bernier. Because the city wants help paying for these sidewalks.

“I’m going to be asking is basically for a match. So if the city you know allocates $1.5 million. I’m going to ask the school district to allocate $1.5 million dollars,” Gunter said.

Gunter explained his reasoning when he said, “If we can do that we can speed up that process double the time. Because we can get more accomplished in that year.”

Gunter said the program will take several years to complete. He wants to see a five-year plan to try and get sidewalks built within that one-mile radius of all city schools.