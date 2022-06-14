Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2019 Fort Myers shooting

A man has been sentenced for attempted murder after another man was shot in the chest in Fort Myers.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, Kevin Manuel Torres Cruz, 27, of Puerto Rico, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Robbery – Possessing a Firearm.

On June 7, 2019, a man was seen lying in the roadway near Old Metro Parkway and Hunter Street in Fort Myers by a passing motorist. The driver called 911 and the Fort Myers Police Department responded. The man had been shot in the chest and also had two lacerations to his face.

The victim had gotten into a car with three friends to retrieve money owed to him but was later taken out of the car. The defendant then shot the victim in the chest and tried to shoot him in the head but the gun jammed.

The victim was then left to die on the road but was able to survive the shooting.

Two of the three co-defendants have already been sentenced. One is awaiting sentencing. Assistant State Attorney Olivia Ferrell prosecuted the cases.