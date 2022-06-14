Lifeguards wanted at a Naples Pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water.

Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”

Lifeguards can be added to the list of nationwide shortages.

Collier Parks & Rec Senior Operations Analyst, Jeanine McPherson said, “Lifeguard position just isn’t cool anymore. It used to be considered a really, boy, if you were a lifeguard that was a really great, great job.”

Puente thinks there’s a lot at play and said, “A lot of these young guys can actually go to Costco’s, Sam’s they can make $18 an hour.”

At River Park lifeguards make $15 an hour to sit in the sun.

But they also do have a lot of responsibility, which means a lot of requirements. As Puente pointed out, “You have people’s lives in your hands.”

CPR certification and being first aid certified are also requirements for lifeguards. These are programs are offered for free.

“What Collier County said is, we need to invest in water safety and specifically we need to invest in lifeguards,” Puente said. “So when people come take these certification classes the charge is nothing, we don’t charge one penny.”

In July the county is starting another certification course. River Park wants to hire four lifeguards. This would allow the pool to be open seven days a week.