Lee Health treating most COVID patients since February

LEE COUNTY
Lee Health said it is treating its highest number of COVID-19 patients since February.
The hospital system said it was treating 93 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Lee Health said the CDC placed Lee County’s community-level risk of transmission at high. They said the number of new cases increased 23% in the past 14 days.
Lee Health is encouraging people to be aware of the possibility of COVID-19 infections and said they are still offering vaccines to those who want or need them.
