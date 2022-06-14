Lee Health treating most COVID patients since February

Lee Health said it is treating its highest number of COVID-19 patients since February.

The hospital system said it was treating 93 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Lee Health said the CDC placed Lee County’s community-level risk of transmission at high. They said the number of new cases increased 23% in the past 14 days.

Lee Health is encouraging people to be aware of the possibility of COVID-19 infections and said they are still offering vaccines to those who want or need them.