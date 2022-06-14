Man charged with animal cruelty after dog is found with legs, mouth taped

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused of taping up a dog and leaving them alone on a busy road in North Fort Myers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Emerito Marquez, 25, is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after a dog was found with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

The dog, Paco, was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. He was taken to Lee County Domestic Animal Services to be evaluated and the sheriff said the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Marceno said he is working to remove Paco from Marquez’s ownership.

You can watch the press conference in the player below or by clicking here. WARNING: The press conference contains profanity.