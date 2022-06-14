Lee County man sentenced to 35 years for murder, witness tampering

A Lee County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for their role in a 2018 robbery that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Edey Cardenas, 25, was sentenced after being found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, attempted felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and witness tampering.

The State Attorney’s Office said Cardenas is one of four people who conspired to rob Daryl Scott.

According to the State Attorney’s Office Scott was lured to Louise Avenue by one of Cardenas’ co-defendants. When Scott arrived, he was beaten and then shot by another one of the people involved. The group took $60 from Scott and left him to die.

Cardenas was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for a separate, but related case for using a third party to message witnesses listed in the homicide case.

Cheyenne Marron and Mario Benitez, who were also arrested in this case, previously entered pleas to the charges and were sentenced to prison.