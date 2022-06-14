Innovation School to open by fall 2025 in Lee County

Innovation School is scheduled to open in Lee County by fall 2025, bringing the crowded school district a new facility very different from its pre-existing schools.

Innovation School will place a lot of emphasis on design. It tries to get away from a traditional classroom, with its designers saying they’re more focused on collaboration; it will be a learning area for teachers, too, a place for them to learn creative ways to take advantage of time in school.

The learning space will have furniture that fits its students and will bring in as much natural light as possible. It’s all geared towards making sure students have a productive learning environment. School district officials also want to make sure they have as much space as possible for incoming students, as Southwest Florida’s population continues to expand.

Innovation School will serve as both an elementary and middle school and will bring in 1,500 seats that are badly needed in crowded Lee County.

In Tuesday’s workshop, there will be everyone from early learning specialists to elementary and high school teachers and experts to brief the Lee County School Board on Innovation School at 1 p.m.