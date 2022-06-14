Highs in the mid-90s ahead of scattered thunderstorms

High temperatures will reach the mid to low-90s under partly cloudy skies.

High humidity will make many locations “feel like” they are in the triple-digits during peak heating.

Rain chances will begin after lunchtime. A few isolated storms will develop in the early afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms forming closer to the evening.

Boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water. Expect increasing chances of encountering showers and storms as the day goes on.

An area of disturbed weather in the Western Caribbean now has a medium (40% chance) of development over the next five days. Early indications suggest that this will likely have little to no impact on Southwest Florida.

If this disturbance becomes a named storm, Bonnie is the next name on our 2022 Storm Naming List.