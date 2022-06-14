Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes.
Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
