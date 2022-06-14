FMPD: 17-year-old boy arrested after being found with stolen firearm

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning after Fort Myers police say he was found with two firearms, one of them stolen, in a car with two other minors.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers arrived at Mission Lane at around 12:20 a.m. in reference to two separate ShotSpotter Gunfire alerts. They found 22 spent shell casings in .40 and .45 caliber and heard from witnesses that a dark Toyota had left the area. At around 2:20 a.m., a similar vehicle was seen entering the same location and was pulled over.

Officers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and detained the three minors inside. They saw a black Glock handgun with an extended magazine laying on the passenger floorboard, as well as a .45 Taurus that had been reported stolen out of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. The driver was issued a citation for violation of a learner’s permit and released. The other passenger was also released, while the 17-year-old boy faces charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

The firearms and casings were submitted into evidence for forensic review.