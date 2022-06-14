Flag Day celebration in a SWFL community

SOUTH FORT MYERS
Flag Day, June 14, 1777, commemorates when the United States adopted the design we now know as the American Flag.
It’s a symbol of freedom and during the pandemic, it became a welcome sight on Broadway Ave. in south Fort Myers.
You can watch the full Flag Day report above.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.