EF0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Charlotte County Saturday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the Oakland Hills and Rotonda areas of Charlotte County Saturday Morning.
The Weather Authority team submitted photos to the NWS, who confirmed the damage is consistent with data and reports.
This marks the 10th tornado in Southwest Florida since December.
#BREAKING 🌪️⚠️ EF-0 tornado confirmed in Oakland Hills, Rotonda, this past Saturday morning after pictures from the @WINKNews Weather Team were submitted to @NWSTampaBay. This is the *10th* tornado in Southwest Florida since December. pic.twitter.com/CF16hsW9ct
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 14, 2022
