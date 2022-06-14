EF0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Charlotte County Saturday

Published: June 14, 2022 2:30 PM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2022 3:23 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the Oakland Hills and Rotonda areas of Charlotte County Saturday Morning.

The Weather Authority team submitted photos to the NWS, who confirmed the damage is consistent with data and reports.

This marks the 10th tornado in Southwest Florida since December.

