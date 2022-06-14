Collier County public school to search for new superintendent soon

Collier County Public Schools will soon begin searching for a replacement for the superintendent.

Kamela Patton announced her plan to resign next school year.

Patton helmed CCPS for 11 years. It was good times and bad times. The good start with leading the district to an A grade. The bad? Navigating through a pandemic.

“It’s going to be interesting because we obviously have big shoes to fill,” said Jen Mitchell, chair of the Collier County School Board. “What she has been able to do for the school district in 11 years has just been monumental so it’s not a process that we are going to take lightly.”

Mitchell said picking the next superintendent will be a joint effort between the community and the board.

“Prior to her getting here they went through 4 or 5 superintendents so the stability she’s brought along with her ability to implement her vision has been amazing in the community, the entire community, just not the school community. the entire community has benefited,” Mitchell said.

Patton has another year to help push children to new heights.

And then it will be someone else’s turn.

Her advice for the next superintendent?

“It would be to continue that academic trajectory, ensuring we keep offering those student programming and then in reality leverage the relationships that have been now built in this incredible community and continue to build on those relationships and just enjoy it,” Patton said.

Patton put Collier schools on the map.

The district is now just one of seven to be rated as an A statewide.

Among her priorities before retiring is the opening of the new Innovation Center in Immokalee High School and a new high school. Also on her list, helping the district transition to the state’s new education standards.