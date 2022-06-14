Charlotte County plans for manatee detection software after 2 die in lock

A lock kills two manatees in six months and now a plan is in the works to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

It happened at the South Gulf Cove Lock in Charlotte County. It’s where boaters go from canal to the harbor.

The most recent manatee to die in the gate was crushed.

Public Works Director John Elias said manatee deaths can’t keep happening.

“The manatee deaths that we experienced out there were a result of them getting in the lock mechanism as it was shutting,” Elias said.

Charlotte County is looking at a high-tech way to keep sea cows safe.

“In going through the permit process, it was determined that it would probably behoove us to try to look at some software technology that will allow us to determine when a manatee might be right close to the gate, and not allow the gates to shut,” Elias said.

The software won’t save every manatee, but it’s a start.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 27 manatees died in Charlotte County in the last year.

“We just ask the boaters using that if we’re not there that you use caution as well. If you see a manatee, try not to go through it until they’ve cleared the area,” Elias said.

Patrick Brasington is a regular on the water. He said he tries his best to give manatees their space.

“We usually just avoid being anywhere near them and keep an eye on where they’re at and try to move away from them,” Brasington said.

The heavy weight of the gate can close in on any slow-moving creature.

That’s why Brasington said a sensor would be a good idea.

“I think anything will help. So, any new technology can help us avoid them. That would be great,” Brasington said.