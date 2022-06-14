Cape Coral woman facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop

A Cape Coral woman faces multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Del Prado Boulevard South on Saturday.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer pulled over Vanessa Rovira, 36, for several traffic infractions at the 2200 block of Del Prado Boulevard South. While Rovira was retrieving her license, registration and proof of insurance, the officer saw a smoky glass pipe with a white powdery substance sitting in the center console. Next to the glass pipe was a white powdery substance in a small plastic baggie.

Rovira claimed ownership of the baggie that tested positive for suspect cocaine and a glass pipe used as drug paraphernalia. According to CCPD, several more plastic baggies were located on her person, and their contents were later identified as suspect fentanyl and mannitol, which is used as a cutting agent for fentanyl. Numerous other drug paraphernalia, scales, plastic baggies and other items were in Rovira’s purse and vehicle. Officers also learned that Rovira had an active warrant for failure to appear for a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rovira was transported to Lee County Jail. She faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear (warrant).