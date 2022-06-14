Cape Coral police looking for man accused of indecent exposure at Publix

Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to someone at a Cape Coral Publix on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, at around 1 p.m., an officer went to the Publix located at 100 Hancock Bridge Parkway W. in reference to a report of indecent exposure.

The victim said that an unknown man approached them while shopping in Publix, looked up their skirt, then exposed himself while remarking how much he liked how the victim looked. The male immediately walked away and left the store.

There were no other witnesses to the incident or additional victims. The exposure did not take place on camera, but the man was seen entering and exiting the store during the time period the victim listed. The cameras were unable to determine what vehicle the suspect entered after he left the store.

The victim said they did not know who the man was and had never seen him before.

Officers were unable to find the man in the area, but collected a USB drive of all of the store’s camera footage with the suspect in it and later placed it into CCPD forensics.

Customers who shop at the grocery store were shocked.

For Cynthia Huttner, that Publix location is like her second home.

“No one better come near me. I’ll tell ya, they’re going to be sorry. I don’t have a gun or anything. But boy I would clobber the guy,” Huttner said. “Who would expect it? I mean here you are in this lovely area and or think that would happen here you would probably be dumbfounded you know and not even know how to react.”

While police have pictures of the suspect walking in and out of the store, they have not released them to the public yet.

“That’s crazy that someone would go out here and do that. You normally don’t hear about that in Cape Coral,” said Cape Coral resident Kyle Ahlquist.

“You can’t have someone exposing themselves out in public at all,” Ahlquist added.