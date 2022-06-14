Cape Coral man gets 22.5-year prison sentence in sexual assault of teen

A Cape Coral man will spend 22.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen in July of 2020.

Aamier Jjordan Williams, 22, was found guilty of three counts of lewd or lascivious battery for sexually assaulting a young teenager, following a two-day trial in Lee County in May.

He will also be designated as a sexual offender.

In July 2020, the victim told a family member about a sexual attack that happened and was immediately taken to a hospital. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to investigate.

Williams had been at an apartment complex pool with some other people. The victim was drinking something that made her feel intoxicated and a short time later Williams took her to a car and sexually violated her. He then took her to a nearby tennis court and violated her again.

Williams was arrested for the crime by LCSO following its investigation.