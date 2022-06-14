Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: June 14, 2022 10:35 PM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2022 11:13 PM EDT
Police lights generic
Credit: CBS

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave.

The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is unknown if it is suspicious.

According to CCSO Grebenuk was last seen at his residence on Timothy Ave. on Friday, June 10th around 4 p.m.

This is a developing scene and WINK News will update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media