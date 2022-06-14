Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave.

The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is unknown if it is suspicious.

According to CCSO Grebenuk was last seen at his residence on Timothy Ave. on Friday, June 10th around 4 p.m.

This is a developing scene and WINK News will update you when we have more information.