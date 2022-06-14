Blind Pass Beach Park to be closed to the public temporarily due to erosion

Starting June 15, 2022 Blind Pass Beach Park, on Sanibel will be closed to the public.

According to the Sanibel website, the shoreline has been eroding since May. Consequently, a steep escarpment developed at the end of the beach access paths making public access to the water unsafe.

Turners Beach Park and Bowman’s Beach Park are the closest beach parks to Blind Pass Beach Park.

Turners Beach Park is about 1,000 feet north of Blind Pass. Bowman’s Beach Park is about two and a half miles to the south of Blind Pass.

The City of Sanibel will consistently review the conditions at Blind Pass Beach Park and will reopen the park when the public can safely access the beach again.

