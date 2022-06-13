Woman accused of trying to drive drunk with 6-month-old in Naples

A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon and faces a charge of child neglect after Naples police say she tried to drive while intoxicated with her 6-month-old daughter in the vehicle.

According to the Naples Police Department, Lupita Esteban, 19, was arrested after officers arrived at the La Quinta Inn located at 1555 5th Ave. S. at around 12:30 p.m., having received a report of a severely intoxicated woman trying to leave with a baby around six months old. Officers say she was visibly intoxicated, appearing unsteady on her feet, almost unable to stand or walk, smelling of alcohol and having red eyes and slurred speech. She was largely non-responsive.

Esteban told officers she did not have any family members in the area that may be able to take custody of her child and “did not know who the child’s father was.” She was in the process of attempting to leave the hotel after checking out and did have a vehicle in the parking lot, which she may have driven while intoxicated. Esteban was examined at the scene by EMS and transported to NCH.

A man who had come to the hotel the night before to meet up with Esteban told officers she had been drinking the previous night and that morning and had passed out, leaving her 6-month-old with no one to care for her. The man said he fed the child while Esteban was passed out.

The Florida Department of Children & Families was told of the incident and sent a case worker to take custody of the child. Esteban was arrested after being medically cleared from NCH. She faces a charge of child neglect without causing great bodily harm or permanent disability/permanent disfigurement.