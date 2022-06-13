West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

Author: Associated Press
Published: June 13, 2022 12:57 PM EDT
Updated: June 13, 2022 12:59 PM EDT
A motorist pumps gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
ORLANDO (AP)

Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.

Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.

