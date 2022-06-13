Poll results: Inflation impacting many SW Floridians’ travel plans

Are Southwest Floridians curtailing summer travel plans due to inflation? WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Business conducted a poll, and the results are in.

Turns out nearly 79% of voters in the poll say they are adjusting their plans due to inflation and 59.5% percent are considering a staycation near home.

You can see more detailed results in Friday’s edition of Gulfshore Business Daily.

