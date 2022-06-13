Parents frustrated after Fort Myers Sky Zone summer camp canceled

Fort Myers parents were shocked when they tried to drop their kids off this morning for summer camp at Sky Zone to find out it was canceled.

Emily Suess was looking forward to it, not for herself, but for her 10-year-old son James.

“When we went in, they told us that there is no camp, that it had been canceled, but we weren’t notified,” Suess said.

A Sky Zone employee told WINK News the camp was canceled due to new ownership. She said Sky Zone notified all parents but apparently seven sets of parents and kids didn’t get the message.

“This was like, the one camp he was super excited about for this year. And now he’s not able to do it at all,” Suess said.

“I really like when you climb up those walls. It was my favorite thing,” James said.

Now Suess and those other parents suddenly have to figure out what to do this week.

“I’m not really sure, to be honest with you, I think probably I’m gonna have a 10-year-old at work with me for most of the week. You know, it’s gonna be hard to juggle,” Suess said.

Suess said she paid $170 for the weeklong camp and she’s not sure if or when she’ll get her money back.

“I’m just hoping that yes, they can give everyone their money back and enough time to book another camp because childcare is really what we’re here for. Right is making sure that the kids have something fun to do this summer,” Suess said.

If you’re wondering why Suess doesn’t just leave her son? Sky Zone rules say kids must be 13 years old to come without a parent.

Suess said someone from Sky Zone corporate offered her a membership, but she said that’s not something she’s interested in.